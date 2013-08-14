Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Island Terre-de-Haut, Iles des Saintes, Les Saintes, Guadeloupe, Lesser Antilles, Caribbean.
Terre-de-Haut as seen from the island of Terre-de-Bas. View from the “Trace Jaune” hiking trail.
Formats
5402 × 3578 pixels • 18 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG