Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine - March 3 2022: Ukrainian soldier on duty near the occupied town of Irpin, a suburb of Kiyv, during attacks by the Russian army. Russian full-scale invasion in Ukraine.
Editorial,24th September 2016: Strasbourg, France. Summer day in the touristic center of Strasbourg. People walking, sitting in cafe. Touristic concept.
Paris France May 11, 2019 View of a riot squad of the French National Police in intervention during protests of the Yellow Jackets against the policy of President Macron in Paris on saturday afternoon
Malang, Indonesia - Oktober 2020, yonif 502 soldiers while practicing strategy shooting
Russia. Tyumen, August 11, 2019: international Army Games. The final "Safe route" the Military carry out combat missions on the ground, lake Andreevskoe
Palestinian Supporters of the Democratic Front celebrate their 51st anniversary, on 21 February 2020, in Gaza City. Photo Abed Rahim Khatib
KIEV, UKRAINE - Oct 30, 2016: Zombie Walk. Young people taking part in a zombie parade in the streets of Kiev, to celebrate Halloween. Street performers in Halloween costume and makeup.
RUSSIA, SANKT PETERSBURG - SEPTEMBER 05, 2019, Two brutal bikers go in the rain against the backdrop of motorcycles at the Harleys Days festival

