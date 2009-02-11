Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Iris blossom 3. The blossom of iris shoot from inside the blossom. The filaments are visible. The drop after the showers are extremely interesting and give new look of the blossom.
Photo Formats
2524 × 2436 pixels • 8.4 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 965 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 483 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.