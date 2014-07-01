Images

Image
Ipomea leaf cross section, central portion showing the vascular bundles in the central rib. This image has been computer enhancedto accentuate anatomical features

8096119

Stock Photo ID: 8096119

Photo Formats

  • 2272 × 1704 pixels • 7.6 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Jubal Harshaw