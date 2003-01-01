Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Investors are planning a real estate business and reviewing sales and statistics of real estate sales over the past year to discuss and consult with the board of directors before starting the business
Formats
4926 × 3284 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG