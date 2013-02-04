Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Inverted Trend, Opposite Movement. New trends in business. movement against. Different thinking and Business and technology disruption concept. Red arrow opposite direction with grey arrow on white
Formats
8096 × 4856 pixels • 27 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG