Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082217555
Intervertebral spine hernia, pain between the shoulder blades, man suffering from backache at home, spinal disc disease, painful area highlighted in red
s
By staras
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achearthritisbackbackachebetweenbladesbodycervicalcervicalgiachiropractchiropracticchiropractorchroniccurvaturedegenerativediscdiseaseexerciseshealthyherniahurtillnessinflammationinjuryintervertebralmalemanmassagemassagingmuscleneckneuralgiaosteochondrosispainpainfulrheumaticrheumatismsciaticascoliosisshouldersicknesssorenessspinalspinespondylitissportsstrainsufferingtensiontrauma
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist