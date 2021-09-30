Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083654627
Interior view of a modern design toaster oven on a kitchen rack. Soft focus image.
George Town, Penang, Malaysia
A
By AngieYeoh
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appliancebackgroundbakeblackcleancloseupcookcookingdesigndomesticelectric applianceelectricalelectrical equipmentemptygrillhorizontalhousehold equipmentinteriorisolatedkitchenkitchenwaremetalmodernno peoplenobodyobjectopenovenplateredsingle objectspacestainlesssteelstill lifestovetechnologytoasttoastertoaster oventraywhite background
Categories: Technology, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist