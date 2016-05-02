Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Interior designers discussing color samples for design project. Close up man hand with pencil pointing on color palette. Professional building, decoration and renovation. Teamwork and creativity
Young designer working in his studio on new project
businesswoman's hand writing and counting on calculator in office
Designers selecting color palette for design project. Decorator using tablet computer for work. Interior design, architectural decoration and renovation. Brainstorming, teamwork and creativity.
Young creative design meeting brainstorm ideas to plan and develop project together in office, Close up two hand of small business startup coworker, colleagues working for the small business solution
Young designer working in his studio on new project
Landscape architect design stone patio in backyard garden plan

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126274341

Item ID: 2126274341

Interior designers discussing color samples for design project. Close up man hand with pencil pointing on color palette. Professional building, decoration and renovation. Teamwork and creativity

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3337 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Khakimullin Aleksandr