Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Interested mother and son taking pictures in forest. Family with modern cameras lying on ground, holding camera and binoculars. Parenting, family, leisure concept
Young couple walking their french bulldog in park
Handsome squatting hiker portrait with vintage camera, he is looking to the side. Young man in the forest. Active lifestyle, tourism in nature.
Girl taking a picture with an SLR camera
Male tourist looking through binoculars in the forest.
Two guys with backpacks walking in swamps and taking pictures. Camp, adventure, traveling and fishing concept.
Female soldier shooting with sniper rifle. Woman with weapon. Firearm army shooting and tactical training. Outdoor shooting range
Portrait of a handsome amateur photographer while traveling

See more

1029651406

See more

1029651406

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137728985

Item ID: 2137728985

Interested mother and son taking pictures in forest. Family with modern cameras lying on ground, holding camera and binoculars. Parenting, family, leisure concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KAMPUS

KAMPUS