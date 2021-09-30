Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085688561
Installation of breathing tube during anesthesia. Medical equipment for introduction of anesthesia. Breathing mask on patient's face. Medical anesthesia. Preparation for operation.Donation concept.
R
By RusAKphoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anesthesiaabdominal cavityassistantcancercareclinicclose-upcolleaguediagnosisdiseasedoctordonorendoscopyequipmentexaminationglovehealthherniahospitalinsurancelaparoscopylifemanmaskmedicalmedicinenurseoperationpain reliefpatientpeoplepersonpracticeprocedureprofessionprofessionalprotectiverealroomsciencescientistservicesspecialiststerilesurgeonsurgerysurgicalteamtechnologytreatment
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist