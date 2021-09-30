Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085688423
Installation of breathing tube during anesthesia.Medical equipment for introduction of anesthesia.Medical anesthesia. Preparation for operation. Saving life. Donation concept.
R
By RusAKphoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abdominal cavityanesthesiaassistantcancercarecliniccolleaguediagnosisdiseasedoctordonorendoscopyequipmentexaminationglovehealthhealthyherniahospitalinsurancelaparoscopylifemanmaskmedicalmedicinenurseoperationpain reliefpatientpeoplepersonpracticeprocedureprofessionprofessionalprotectiverealroomsciencescientistservicesspecialiststerilesurgeonsurgerysurgicalteamtechnologytreatment
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist