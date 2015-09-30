Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Inspiring productivity with a wealth of technology. Shot of a young businessman talking on his phone and using a laptop during a late night at work.
Freelancer having problems while working at the coffee house
Jobless guy looking for vacancies in the net and phoning to make appointments with employers
man using laptop and talking on mobile phone while having lunch in restaurant
Smiling man looking at the laptop screen and expressing satisfaction
young bearded businessman at work in the office. A man sits at a laptop talking through a mobile phone. telephone conversations in coworking
Handsome Caucasian coworker thinking about idea for business startup project sitting at table desktop with modern laptop technology for online working, skilled male programmer pondering on developing
Serious male sitting in cafe with clipboard in hand and talking on mobile phone while working on business project and using laptop

See more

1827110969

See more

1827110969

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129816243

Item ID: 2129816243

Inspiring productivity with a wealth of technology. Shot of a young businessman talking on his phone and using a laptop during a late night at work.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A