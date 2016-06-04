Images

Image
insect nest house located in the park on the meadow. it contains porous natural materials into which insects can lay eggs and pupae. on the side is a watering hole for bees for water shape of plate
In botanical garden in Vienna
This is the Great Stupa in Sanchi. According to legend, it contains part of Buddha Shakyamuni 's ashes
The world heritage in Cambodia
At Bishnupur, these famous temples are associated with the Gaudiya Vaishnava faith, dating back to seventeenth century.Jor Bangla Temple in Bishnupur was built by Raghunatha Singha in 17th century.
Terracotta figures at Pancharatna Govinda Temple in Puthia, Bangladesh.
bishnupur, bankura, india : 10/10/2018 : old red clay temple artwork is showing on the wall of temples in west bengal
Isolated rectangular window made of frosted glass squares on a brick wall.

1427878148

1427878148

2136186039

Item ID: 2136186039

