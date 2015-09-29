Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
INNSBRUCK - JUNE 10: David Villa of Spain Football National Team during the match Spain-Russia 4:1 Euro2008 Group D scored 3goals. June 10, 2008, in Innsbruck, Austria
Photo Formats
3216 × 2136 pixels • 10.7 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.