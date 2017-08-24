Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097503863
INLE LAKE, MYANMAR (BURMA) - Aug 24, 2017: Ruins and remains of ancient Buddhist pagodas and stupas at Indein Village on a cloudy day at Inle Lake, Shan State, Myanmar, Burma, South East Asia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureartasiaasianattractionbluebuddhabuddhismbuddhistbuildingburmaburmeseculturedestinationfamousgoldenheritagehistoryindeininlayinlelakelandmarklandscapemonasterymonumentmyanmarnatureoldoutdoorpagodareligionreligiousruinsacredshanshweskyspiritualstatestupatempletourismtowertraditionaltravelviewvillageworship
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist