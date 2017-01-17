Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ingredients for makes home made natural eco friendly organic cosmetic. Face cream in progress, essential and olive oils, cocoa butter, wax in ceramic bowls on white linen cloth. Square image
Formats
4023 × 4023 pixels • 13.4 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG