Image
ingapirca ingapirca destroyed inca city ecuador ingapirca trip building relic citadel inca ecuador ancient formal tour mansion civilization walls culture sky monument temple cloud travelers mature old
Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

2546509

Stock Photo ID: 2546509

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Eva Kali

Eva Kali