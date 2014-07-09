Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
ingapirca ingapirca destroyed inca city ecuador ingapirca trip building relic citadel inca ecuador ancient formal tour mansion civilization walls culture sky monument temple cloud travelers mature old
Photo Formats
4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG