Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083307311
Infuse your space with the classic design of this Gala Prestige glass . A wonderful addition to any occasion, this glass has been crafted from the finest crystal and features a classic design.
Constantine, Algeria
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
additionalongbackgroundbandbrightcelebrationchampagnechampagne glassclassic arch designclear crystal stemcolorcraftedcrystaldecorationdesigndiningexteriorfeaturesfinishedgalagala prestigegiftglassgoldholidayi love youinfuseisolateditalianloveluxuryobjectoccasionornatelypatternedprestigeredromanceroundseasonspacesurroundingthe bowlthe classicthe finest crystalwhite
Categories: The Arts, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist