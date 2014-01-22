Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
infrared photography - surreal ir photo of landscape with trees under cloudy sky - the art of our world and plants in the invisible infrared camera spectrum
lake pristine with green forest water reflection and bright blue sky at morning in black and white image is taken at ooty lake tamilnadu india. it is showing the beautiful landscape of south india.
Nature Mountain Landscape at Nutrioso, Arizona
the village on the hill
lonely train
Trees on the slope in early winter
Amazing sky and high tree
valley view at snowy winter

See more

1193758990

See more

1193758990

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137006129

Item ID: 2137006129

infrared photography - surreal ir photo of landscape with trees under cloudy sky - the art of our world and plants in the invisible infrared camera spectrum

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mike Rosecope

Mike Rosecope