infrared photography - surreal ir photo of landscape with trees under cloudy sky - the art of our world and plants in the invisible infrared camera spectrum
winter view of Svenska Gustafskyrkan near Fort Castellet in Copenhagen, Denmark
Frozen pond in Søndermarken Park, winter in Copenhagen, Denmark. A small house and bridge over a stream before reaching the pond.
old country church
Iceland city visit
Smoke rising from a chimney in a settlement in the middle of a forest in autumn
View of the church by the winter river.
the way of the cross to the sanctuary of the virgin at cullera spain

Item ID: 2137006123

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mike Rosecope

Mike Rosecope