Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
infrared photography - surreal ir photo of landscape with trees under cloudy sky - the art of our world and plants in the invisible infrared camera spectrum
River in forest, spring landscape
Nature and Mountains in the Dolomites, Italy
Bare trees growing by the river and a swimming duck in early spring
channel with trees and reflections
Percival Cove In The Snow, Olympia Washington, USA
Winter park
Lake view in autumn with the sky reflected

See more

792039880

See more

792039880

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137006119

Item ID: 2137006119

infrared photography - surreal ir photo of landscape with trees under cloudy sky - the art of our world and plants in the invisible infrared camera spectrum

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mike Rosecope

Mike Rosecope