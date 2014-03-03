Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
infrared photography - surreal ir photo of landscape with trees under cloudy sky - the art of our world and plants in the invisible infrared camera spectrum
The Loisach on a misty winter morning
bushes in snow
A countryside capture of a colorful landscape in Brno, Czechia.
Snow covered winter landscape of the lake at Marsh Creek State Park in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
The Yauza River on a sunny winter day. Russia, Moscow
Winter landscape
Sleeping forest river early spring

See more

1688189851

See more

1688189851

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137006115

Item ID: 2137006115

infrared photography - surreal ir photo of landscape with trees under cloudy sky - the art of our world and plants in the invisible infrared camera spectrum

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mike Rosecope

Mike Rosecope