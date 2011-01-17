Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Industrial worker using trowel and tools for building exterior walls with bricks and mortar
young professional engineer worker in protective helmet and blueprints paper on hand at the house building construction site
young professional engineer worker in protective helmet and blueprints paper on hand at the house building construction site
Low Angle View of Male Construction Worker Builder Crouching on Elevated Scaffolding near Ceiling and Inspecting Frame of Sky Light Window in Unfinished House with Exposed Particle Plywood Board
Young couple holding sandwiches in hands while staying on rooftop stock photo
Bridge construction for outcome road round. Workers make fittings bindingon on bridge construction. Processing of metal. worker with bulgarian tool
Thoughtful builder wearing a tool belt ang high-visibility vest taking a look at the construction site
Asian architect or engineer holding looking project blueprint papers and wear helmet at construction site. He walking on stairs.

See more

1316994095

See more

1316994095

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125907243

Item ID: 2125907243

Industrial worker using trowel and tools for building exterior walls with bricks and mortar

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bogdanhoda

bogdanhoda