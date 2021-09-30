Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091988819
Industrial port with containers, deepwater port with cranes for container ships in Surrey, BC, Canada-December 5,2021. Street view, travel photo, selective focus, nobody, copy space for text
Surrey, BC, Canada
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbusinesscargocommercecommercialconstructioncontainercranecustomsdeepdeepwaterdeliveringdeliverydistributiondockequipmentexportfreightglobalgoodsharborimportindustrialindustryinternationalliftingloadinglogisticsmachinerymanufacturingmaritimeportseaseaportshipshipmentshippingshipyardskystackstorageterminaltradetradingtransporttransportationunloadingvesselwarehouseyard
Categories: Technology, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist