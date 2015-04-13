Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Industrial female engineer controlling production process in manufacturing factory while robotic arm machine working in background.
Smile technician engineer women in factory
female worker road construction
Work at factory.engineer and workers team working together in safety jumpsuit uniform with white and yellow helmet using laptop computer.in factory workshop industry concept professional
Young beautiful woman industrial engineer worker wearing safely helmet and protective clothing holding digital tablet for operating machinery at manufacturing plant factory, work industry job concept
Woman at a factory
Portrait of female industrial employee in working uniform and hardhat checking production in factory.
gum boots factory warehouse worker with clipboard

See more

221459125

See more

221459125

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137788441

Item ID: 2137788441

Industrial female engineer controlling production process in manufacturing factory while robotic arm machine working in background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksandar Malivuk

Aleksandar Malivuk