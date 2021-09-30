Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100671623
industrial construction worker drilling holes in concrete using professional machinery
b
By bogdanhoda
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
applianceboringbrick layeringbricklayerbricksbuilderbuildingcarpentryconcreteconstructionconstruction equipmentdebrisdrilldrillingelectricequipmentgloveshammerhammer drillhandymanholesindustrialindustryironjackhammermachinerymanmasonry rotary drillmillingpeoplepneumaticpowerprotectionrepairrotarysitetooltoolswallsworker
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist