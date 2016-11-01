Images

Image
Indoor shot of young adult sleepy woman soldier sitting on sofa with her daughter and yawning, being tired after long way, mother returning home from army, family meeting after long parting.
High angle view of happy woman embracing her military husband who came home from deployment.
An American soldier with his loving wife standing in a dry grassy field
Little child is very happy her father came back from army. Little kid is hugging her father.
happy loving mother and daughter outdoors
Selfie father and son in the Park for a walk, photo memory
Handsome black man in a United States Air Force fatigues, sitting on a wooden stool and looking at the camera with a serious or depressed expression
Double exposure construction engineering Under guidance consulting engineer for the project. Business engineer consulting construction.

2129599136

Item ID: 2129599136

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio