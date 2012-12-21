Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Indoor shot of happy satisfied woman wearing white shirt holding bottle of wine and glass, looking away with toothy smile, enjoying delicious alcoholic beverage.
Women who enjoy a coffee time
Bright Happy Girl offers drink smoothies, healthy lifestyle concept
young beautiful brunette woman at the bar
Portrait of cheerful aged woman with a cup of tasty floral tea
woman drinking fresh water on white
beautiful girl in black dress in the Interior
Middle age woman drinking red wine in a glass with a happy face standing and smiling with a confident smile showing teeth

See more

1141098794

See more

1141098794

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129599931

Item ID: 2129599931

Indoor shot of happy satisfied woman wearing white shirt holding bottle of wine and glass, looking away with toothy smile, enjoying delicious alcoholic beverage.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio