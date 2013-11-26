Images

Image
Indonesian Rupiah the official currency of Indonesia. A man's hand is making a payment. Male hand showing Indonesian Rupiah note. Business Investment Economy and Finance concept. Uang 2000 Rupiah.
A male hand inserts a white compact SD card into the corresponding input in the side of the white netbook. Man uses modern technologies to store memory and digital data
a finger is turning on or off switch light on the wall at home
Online shopping and paying concept
Turn off the light, close up female hand is closing the power switch. Save energy, reduce global warming.
Man is installing the socket. Spirit level in hands. Electricity maintenance repair works in the flat. Restoration indoors.
Background hand press switch off - turn on the light
Press turn on/off electrical switch

224521924

224521924

Item ID: 2131371149

Indonesian Rupiah the official currency of Indonesia. A man's hand is making a payment. Male hand showing Indonesian Rupiah note. Business Investment Economy and Finance concept. Uang 2000 Rupiah.

