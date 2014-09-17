Images

Image
Indonesian Rupiah the official currency of Indonesia. A man's hand is making a payment. Male hand showing Indonesian Rupiah note. Business Investment Economic and Finance concept. Uang 100000 Rupiah.
new rupiah money - indonesia currency
one hundred thousand rupiahs isolated on white background, the rupiah is the currency of the Indonesian state
Indonesian rupiah currency notes in one hundred thousand denomination isolated against white background
100 New Taiwan Dollar bill in Taiwan and 100 Yuan Dollar bill in China
Indonesia Rupiah banknote / The rupiah is the official currency of Indonesia. Issued and controlled by the Bank of Indonesia
Jakarta, Indonesia - June 18 2019 : Figures of rats and rupiah currency
A person holds rupiah currency with a nominal value of 75,000 rupiah. To coincide with Indonesia's 75th Independence Day

Item ID: 2131371087

Formats

  • 6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jonatan Photo

Jonatan Photo