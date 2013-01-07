Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Indonesian Rupiah the official currency of Indonesia. A man's hand is making a payment. Male hand showing Indonesian Rupiah note. Business Investment Economy and Finance concept. Uang 1000 Rupiah.
Formats
6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG