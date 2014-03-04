Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Indonesian Rupiah the official currency of Indonesia. A man's hand is making a payment. Male hand showing Indonesian Rupiah note. Business and finance concept. White Background. Uang 5000 Rupiah.
Money with the sign "Bonus casa" translated in bonus home, concept of the government financial help
Hands holding a wad of cash on a white background.
Hand with playing cards isolated on white background
Abstract and conceptual of Banknotes in hand and money, in euros, close up on white background. Business and financial concept, isolated on white mirror desk.
Hand with euro isolated on white
Euro denominations are a unit of money
Giving a two hundred euro note isolated on white

See more

126567512

See more

126567512

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125259516

Item ID: 2125259516

Indonesian Rupiah the official currency of Indonesia. A man's hand is making a payment. Male hand showing Indonesian Rupiah note. Business and finance concept. White Background. Uang 5000 Rupiah.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jonatan Photo

Jonatan Photo