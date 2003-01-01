Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Indonesian rupiah banknotes and
black leather wallet on the table. Business Finance Saving Income Success and Investment Concept. Uang 50000 Rupiah. Bank Indonesia. Black Background. 50.000 Rupiah
Formats
6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG