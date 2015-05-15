Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
INDIA-NOVEMBER 11: In the morning, Camel owners are feeding their camels at pushkar fair, November 11, 2008 in Pushkar India. Pushkar fair is a big camel and cattle trading.
Photo Formats
3900 × 2600 pixels • 13 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.