Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPT 2: Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts quarterback watches the game between Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals on September 2, 2010 in Indianapolis, IN
Photo Formats
2534 × 3800 pixels • 8.4 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.