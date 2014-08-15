Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 24: Jamie McMurray straps into his Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet for the Brickyard 400 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 24, 2010 in Indianapolis, IN.
Photo Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG