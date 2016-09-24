Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Indian woman in saree working on computer and talking over internet from home, online teaching concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 3807 pixels • 20 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 635 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 318 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG