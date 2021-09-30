Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083671076
Indian Traditional bharatanatyam dance.Bare feet of indian female dancer on the stage
S
By ShaikhMeraj
ankletartasiaasianbackgroundbalancebaradanatyambeautybellsbharatanatyambharathanatyamblackclassicalclothingcostumeculturedancedancerdressfeetfemalefolk danceformimageindiaindianjewelrykuchipudilegleisuremovementsmusicmusicalonepartperformanceperformerperformingskillsouthstagestyletheatretraditiontraditionalwhitewoman
Categories: The Arts, Sports/Recreation
