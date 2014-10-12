Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Indian star are very rare reptiles, these animals are also classified as ancient animals because they can be hundreds of years old. The tortoise, which can only live on land, can't live in water.
Formats
4000 × 5000 pixels • 13.3 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG