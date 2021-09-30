Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087534389
An Indian school girl child going to school again after pandemic with her mother wearing nose mask protection
S
By Soumen Hazra
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
after pandemicasianback to schoolbagblack hairblue dresschildhoodchildren classcuteeducationgirlsgoing to school againhappyindiaindian ethnicityjunior kidlooking at each othermiddle classmother and daughternose mask protectionoutdooroutdoorsportraitprettyprimary age childprimary school childrenreal peopleschool reopeningschoolgirlsstudentsuniformwith mother
Categories: Education, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist