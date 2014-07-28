Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Indian flat bread made of whole wheat flour, grated zucchini and coriander leaves served with spiced yogurt and gooseberry pickle. Shot on white background. Commonly known as Zucchini paratha in India
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG