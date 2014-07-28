Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Indian flat bread made of whole wheat flour, grated zucchini and coriander leaves served with spiced yogurt and gooseberry pickle. Shot on white background. Commonly known as Zucchini paratha in India
Cooked tasty mixed grilled meat
Cooked tasty mixed grilled meat
Sarma/dolmades/stuffed vine leaves with sliced lemon, isolated on white background
Creamy Herb Mushroom Chicken with steamed rice vertical shot closeup
Sea bream rice
Chili paste thai style
Omelet with vegetable

See more

1294572778

See more

1294572778

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129776814

Item ID: 2129776814

Indian flat bread made of whole wheat flour, grated zucchini and coriander leaves served with spiced yogurt and gooseberry pickle. Shot on white background. Commonly known as Zucchini paratha in India

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Trending Now

Trending Now