Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098943485
Indian curry spices arranged in a metal pan against a plain dark background with copy space available.
V
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbay leafscardamoncinnamoncinnamon stickclovescookingcopy spacecoriandercumincumin seedscurrycurry spicesdarkdark backgrounddryfoodfood photoframegaram masalagaram masala powderhealthyindian curryingredientingredientsmacemarinademoodynutritionorganicpeppercornssaucespicesspices and herbstexture
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist