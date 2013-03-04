Images

The Indian courser (Cursorius coromandelicus) is a species of courser found in mainland South Asia, mainly in the plains bounded by the Ganges and Indus river system.
Canada Goose (Branta canadensis)
Crane close up
Indian Courser a little bird species of courser on plain paddy field
India, 31 October, 2020 : The red-wattled lapwing is an Asian lapwing or large plover, a wader in the family Charadriidae. Like other lapwings they are ground birds that are incapable of perching.
Red-wattled lapwings are large waders, about 35 cm long. The wings and back are light brown with a purple sheen, but head and chest and front part of neck are black. The head has red markings.
Crowned Lapwing in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park
A group of Sandhill Cranes gather near the Platte River during spring migration.

1650347281

1650347281

2136946377

Item ID: 2136946377

