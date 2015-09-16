Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
INDIA - JANUARY 2: Man sitting on steps of a ghat, to protect the city from flood waters of the river were built of stone stairs throughout the city, January 2, 2010 in Varanasi, India
