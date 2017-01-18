Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
India, Delhi, the Red Fort, on the banks of the river Yamuna, it was built by Shahjahan as the Delhi citadel of the 17th Century
Photo Formats
2839 × 4279 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
663 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.