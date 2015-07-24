Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
India, Delhi, Humayun's Tomb Palace, built by Hamida Banu Begun in 1565-72 A.D. the earliest example of Persian influence in Indian architecture
Photo Formats
2796 × 4256 pixels • 9.3 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
657 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
329 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.