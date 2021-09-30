Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085891427
Impressive, massive hippo yawning wide-mouthed in the waters of the Nile, Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda, Africa.
Uganda
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
actionafricaafricananimalbigcloseclose-upcloseupdangerdangerousdetailfacefallsfunheadhippohippopotamushipposhugelakemammalmassivemouthmouthedmurchisonnationalnaturalnaturenileopenoutdoorparkportraitposingpowerfulriversafarisavannasplashsplashingteethtoothugandaupwaterwidewildwildernesswildlifeyawning
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist