Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
An image of a young black man in a white T-shirt with a yellow cup of coffee in his hand on a blue background.
cheerful african american man showing credit card isolated on blue
Happy black man smiles with white teeth and points to left side with empty space for advertise. African isolated orange background.
smiling african american man pointing at smartphone with shopping app, isolated on blue
Handsome young african american guy listening favorite music online on smartphone with closed eyes. Yellow background with copy space
Pensive african american millennial man taking notes, writing checklist in notebook, looking upwards deep in his minds. Yellow background with free space
excited african american man showing credit card isolated on blue
Young african american man with braids wearing casual white tshirt smiling and looking at the camera pointing with two hands and fingers to the side.

See more

1870598299

See more

1870598299

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131077005

Item ID: 2131077005

An image of a young black man in a white T-shirt with a yellow cup of coffee in his hand on a blue background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4251 × 2822 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova