Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
An image of a young black man in a white T-shirt with a yellow cup of coffee in his hand on a blue background.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4251 × 2822 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG