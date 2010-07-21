Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Image of smiling young adult Caucasian woman with ponytail wearing beige sweater sitting with her baby daughter and looking at camera with charming smile, expressing happiness.
Father hugs baby they radiate joy, fun, and happiness
Father hugs little daughter, they radiate joy, fun, and happiness
Portrait of masculine adult bearded man with strong body in perfect fit with baby on hands . Loving Father holding and taking care of adorable infant daugter. Cute smiling girl
Portrait of Asian grandmother and grandson, isolated on white background.
Father and little son studio portrait, isolated over white background
Isolated Shot of a Father and Son on White Background
Isolated Shot of a Father and Son on White Background

See more

65344426

See more

65344426

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129599298

Item ID: 2129599298

Image of smiling young adult Caucasian woman with ponytail wearing beige sweater sitting with her baby daughter and looking at camera with charming smile, expressing happiness.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 5760 pixels • 12.8 × 19.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio